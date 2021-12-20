18 000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 for children arrive in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

A consignment of 18 000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 for children have arrived in Bulgaria, Health Minister Assena Serbezova said on December 20.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Medicines Agency said on November 25 that its human medicines committee had recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, to include use in children aged five to 11.

The 18 000 doses of vaccines were delivered to Sofia and two more shipments of 12 000 doses are expected, which will go to Plovdiv and Veliko Turnovo.

The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on December 21 to announce details about the administration of the vaccines to children.

Children will be vaccinated in the presence of a paediatrician, at designated places in Bulgaria, meaning that they will not be available at all vaccination points.

Serbezova said that a new purchase of tests for Covid-19 for school pupils was being prepared.



“There is no doubt that those who have received a booster dose of the vaccine are much more protected against Omicron. According to scientists, this protection reaches 70 per cent,” Serbezova said.



The December 20 report by the unified information portal said that in Bulgaria, 218 270 people have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

The December 20 update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s vaccine tracker showed that while the uptake of at least one vaccine dose was 7.16 per cent in the EU-EEA area, in Bulgaria the figure was 28 per cent.

The uptake of full vaccination was 67.3 per cent in the EU-EEA area, and 26.9 per cent in Bulgaria, which continues to be the country in the EU-EEA with the lowest vaccination uptake.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

