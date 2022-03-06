Covid-19: Bulgaria reclassified from dark red to red zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is below 500 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis for the first time since January 6 this year, according to figures posted on March 6 by the unified information portal.

This means that, as a whole, the country is now reclassified from a dark red to a red zone.

As of March 6, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 497.33 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 514.92 on March 5 and down from 759.21 a week ago, on February 27.

Individually, 16 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia district (as distinct from the city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

Currently, five districts are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik and Smolyan.

The remaining seven districts, including Sofia city, are dark red zones. In Sofia city, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 599.28 per 100 000 population.

The district with the highest morbidity rate is Varna, 1124.38 per 100 000 population. It is the only district above the 1000-mark.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!