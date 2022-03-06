Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 353 deaths, 13 015 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 353 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 811, going by figures in the March 6 report by the unified information portal.

This includes 21 deaths registered on March 5.

To date, 1 100 811 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 13 015 in the past week.

There are 211 620 active cases, a decrease of 8832 compared with the figure in the February 27 report.

As of March 6, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 497.33 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 514.92 on March 5 and down from 759.21 a week ago, on February 27.

There are 3175 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1058 fewer than the figure in the February 27 report.

There are 416 in intensive care, 82 fewer than a week ago.

In the past week, 203 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 23 462.

So far, 4 310 149 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 098 in the past week.

A total of 2 048 860 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4525 in the past week, while 694 408 have received a booster dose, including 8202 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

