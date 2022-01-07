Bulgaria crosses threshold to become Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 547.89 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, putting the country above the threshold to be classified as a dark red zone, according to the criteria used by the Health Ministry.

The January 7 update by the unified information portal showed that of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, eight are dark red zones, 18 are red zones and two are yellow zones. On January 6, there were seven dark red zones, 17 red zones and four yellow zones.

The districts that are dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population – are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Kyustendil, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district and Sofia city.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 886.95 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The districts classified as red zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population – are Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

The districts that are yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population – are Kurdzhali and Turgovishte.

(Illustration, with the dark red zone districts coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

