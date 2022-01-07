Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 72 deaths, 5525 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seventy-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 375, according to the January 7 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 97.22 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 38 427 tests in the past day, 5525 – about 14.37 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 770 001 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 121 178 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3769 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1684 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 617 448.

There are 4790 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 603 newly admitted. There are 509 in intensive care, an increase of 16 compared with the figure in the January 6 report.

Sixty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 311.

So far, 3 804 111 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, includng 35 177 in the past day.

A total of 1 933 230 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5802 in the past day, while 350 046 have received a booster dose, including 25 592 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

