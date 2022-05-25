Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on May 25 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in each of the 180 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country.Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in all 180 samples – NCIPD

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from April 1 to May 3 and came from 17 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of May 9, 10 patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 22 were in hospital, 27 were undergoing home treatment and 121 had recovered.

NCIPD said that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain was found in 144 cases, or 80 per cent of all samples, compared to 74.7 per cent in the previous sample group sequenced by NCIPD, as announced on May 11.

The remaining samples showed evidence of eight distinct subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, including seven cases of BA.1.1 and 17 cases of the BA.2.9 subvariant.

The largest number of samples in the latest group sequenced by NCIPD came from the city of Sofia (79), followed by the districts of Varna (17), Pernik (15) and Montana (13).

