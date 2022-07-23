Another Russian-made missile part found in Bulgarian waters

For a second consecutive day, a part of a Russian-made missile was found in Bulgarian waters, according to a statement by the Bulgarian Navy.

The Navy said that on July 22, a fishing vessel reported sighting a “missile-like object” floating on the surface four kilometres south-east of the town of Nessebur.

The vessel reported the sighting to the Border Police, which forwarded the report to the Navy.

The Navy’s corvette Reshitelni was deployed and found the object later the same afternoon, removing it from the sea.

The Navy said that the object had been identified as the first-stage booster of a Pantsir missile. The projectile was not dangerous and did not contain an explosive substance, the statement said.

The incident followed the finding on July 21 of a first-stage booster of a Pantsir missile on the beach between Pomorie and Aheloy in south-eastern Bulgaria. A team from the Atiya naval base recovered the object for disposal.

Russian-made, the Pantsir missile system is, among those with military forces adjoining the Black Sea, registered only as operated by Russia.

Ukraine’s military has said that it had captured three Pantsir missile systems after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Two systems were visually documented, one of which was later destroyed, according to Ukrainian sources.

(Archive photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

