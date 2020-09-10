Covid-19: Germany removes Bulgaria’s Dobrich district from high-risk areas list

Share this: Facebook

Germany has removed the district of Dobrich in north-eastern Bulgaria from its list of high-risk areas, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on September 10.

The ministry said that the reason for the decision was the improving coronavirus spread data in the area.

Germany put the districts of Blagoevgrad, Varna and Dobrich on its international risk areas on August 7, but removed Varna on August 23. Blagoevgrad remains on that list (available in German, on the Robert Koch Institut site here.)

Those arriving in Germany who have been in Blagoevgrad district must undergo PCR tests. Until the result of the PCR test is received, a mandatory 14-day quarantine is in force for such arrivals.

The quarantine requirement will fall away if the test is negative.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of entering Germany. Testing is also allowed in Bulgaria if it is performed by a certified laboratory and is done up to 48 hours before arrival in Germany.

(Image: pixabay)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

