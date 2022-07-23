Bulgaria issues warning of scorching weather for July 24

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 17 out of 28 districts for July 24, with temperatures set to hit 40 degrees Celsius or higher in a number of cities.

The 17 districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning because of forecast soaring temperatures are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Lovech, Gabrovo, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Kurdzhali, Haskovo and Yambol.

According to Bulgaria’s weather forecasters, the country’s Danube River city of Rousse will be hit by a maximum high of 41 degrees Celsius on July 24.

On Sunday, Bulgaria’s cities of Sandanski, Pleven and Vidin are set for maximum highs of 40 degrees, while the cities of Plovdiv, Yambol and Blagoevgrad are in for highs of 39 degrees.

The forecast for Kurdzhali for July 24 is for a maximum 38 degrees, while in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the temperature on Sunday will peak at 36 degrees.

The remaining 11 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather on July 24, also because of soaring temperatures.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Bourgas is forecast to experience a high of 31 degrees on Sunday, and Varna, 30 degrees C.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!