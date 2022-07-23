Number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 red zones rises to 5

The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 red zones – meaning, a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has increased to five, according to figures posted on July 23 by the national information system.

In the past day, the districts of Pernik (273.13) and Stara Zagora (266.33) have crossed the threshold to be classified as red zones.

They join Varna district (the highest morbidity rate, at 383.04), Sofia city (355.5) and Bourgas district (330.8) as red zones.

Twenty-two districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. A week ago, according to the July 16 report, there were 16 yellow zones.

According to the July 23 report, only one district in Bulgaria, Veliko Turnovo, is a green zone, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population.

Veliko Turnovo district’s morbidity rate is 91.73 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 84.64 a day before. It is the sole remaining green zone district, compared with the figure a week ago, when it was one of nine.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate, according to the July 23 update, is 238.4 per 100 000 on a 14-day basis.

This compares with the July 16 update, a week ago, when Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 160.48 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. The week before that, on July 9, it was 113.41, and three weeks ago, on July 2, it was 70.31.

Of 6630 tests for Covid-19 registered in Bulgaria in the past day, 1777 – about 26.8 per cent – proved positive.

