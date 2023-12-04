At Bulgaria’s borders, motorists warned of unpaid fines

From December 4, at the border points when leaving or entering Bulgaria, Border Police will issue warnings to motorists who have unpaid Road Traffic Act fines, the Interior Ministry said.

The reason for the move is that a large proportion of fines have not been collected.

A pilot of the operation was held this past weekend, resulting in large queues at Bulgaria’s border crossings as motorists decided to pay their fines on the spot.

The Interior Ministry said that it had now been decided that the warnings by Border Police of unpaid fines would not be issued at weekends.

“The fine can be paid within a certain period, without having to do so immediately at the border crossing,” the ministry said.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said that this action by Border Police was not a violation of citizens’ rights.

The Interior Ministry rejected media reports that citizens’ personal documents had been confiscated by Border Police pending payment of the fines.

The ministry now is also sending notices of unpaid fines by e-mail or Viber. The Traffic Police said that in a month and a half, notices of fines to a sum of 1.25 million leva had been handed out.

(Photo of the Kalotina border crossing: Interior Ministry)

