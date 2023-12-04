Aftermath of heavy snowfall: Sofia removes 758 tons of broken trees and branches

A total of 758 tons of trees and branches broken by heavy snowfall in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on November 25 and 26 have been removed by the Khan Bogrov green waste facility, Sofia municipality said on December 4.

In an earlier statement, on December 1, Sofia municipality said that 385 tons of branches have been removed by cleaning companies after the snowfall.

In three days, the number of reports received of fallen trees exceeded nearly five times the number of reports of fallen trees in the entire last year, the December 1 statement said.

The trees and branches were being converted into compost, while removal of broken trees and branches was continuing, the municipality said on December 4.

This past weekend, 35 municipal team were involved in the operation, with an organisation set up involving the metropolitan inspectorate, emergency assistance and prevention directorate, green system directorate, parks and urban gardens programme and the city’s waste treatment operational programme.

Volunteers were also involved, the municipality said.

(Photos: Sofia municipality)