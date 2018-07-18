Bulgarian government grants permission for Dutch research vessel’s climate change research in Black Sea

Share this: Facebook

The government in Sofia said on July 18 that it had given permission to the Dutch research vessel RV Pelagia to carry out studies in Bulgaria Black Sea waters in August.

This is not the first time the vessel has embarked on the studies in Bulgarian waters. The Pelagia was in Bulgarian waters in March and April 2017, studying climate change in the Black Sea region over the past 20 000 years and examining transformations to microbial communities caused by climate change.

The 2018 expedition will take place from August 16 to 22 and is part of two interconnected scientific programs of the Dutch Centre for Earth Systems and the Schögen Institute for Anaerobic Microbiology led by the Netherlands Institute for Marine Research.

The implementation activities of the programs developed are funded entirely by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research and the European Research Council. The leader of the expedition is senior research scientist Dr. Laura Villanueva, while Bulgarian scientist Lyubomir Dimitrov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in Varna will participate.

