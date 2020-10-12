Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments’ revenue dropped 47.4% in August 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Total revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in August 2020 was 198.7 million leva, about 47.4 per cent lower than in August 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 12.

The NSI’s term “accommodation establishments” includes hotels, motels, camp sites, mountain chalets and other short-term accommodation establishments with more than 10 beds.

While revenue from foreigners dropped by 65.2 per cent on an annual basis in August 2020, revenue from Bulgarians increased by 21.2 per cent, the NSI said, noting that the figures came against a background of the continuing Covid-19 epidemic situation.

In August 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 35.5 per cent compared with August 2019.

Arrivals of foreigners were down by 65.1 per cent on an annual basis, while arrivals of Bulgarian went up by 11.7 per cent.

In August 2020, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria was 44.6 per cent, a decrease of 19.7 percentage points compared with August 2019, the NSI said.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/freeimages.com)

