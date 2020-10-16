New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria fell 36.7% in January – September 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria were 36.7 per cent lower in January to September 2020 than in January to September 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on October 2016.

In January to September 2020, there were 17 029 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 26 894 in the same period of 2019, ACEA said.

In September 2020 alone, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria were 27.7 per cent lower than in September 2019, at 1823, down from 2522 the year before.

In September 2020, the European Union passenger car market registered the first increase of the year, ACEA said.

Registrations grew by 3.1 per cent in September to reach 933 987 new cars sold across the EU.

The four largest markets, however, posted mixed results, ACEA said.

Losses were seen in Spain (‐13.5 per cent) and France (‐3.0 per cent), while Italy (+9.5 per cent) and Germany (+8.4 per cent) showed solid gains.

Over the first nine months of 2020, demand for cars contracted by 28.8 per cent in the EU. Seven million units were registered from January to September, almost 2.9 million less than during the same period last year.

In spite of September 2020’s positive results, the impact of Covid‐19 still weighs heavily on the cumulative performance of the EU car market, ACEA said.

Among the major markets, Spain saw the steepest drop (‐38.3 per cent) so far this year, followed by Italy (‐34.2 per cent), France (‐28.9 per cent) and Germany (‐25.5 per cent).

