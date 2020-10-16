Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 914 new cases, active cases rise by 710 and 15 new deaths

Share this: Facebook

There was yet another new record rise in confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on October 16 by the national information system.

A total of 6324 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 914 proved positive.

The number of active cases rose by 710 in the past day to a total of 9885.

Fifteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 944.

Of those who died, 12 had concomitant diseases and three did not – a 50-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 46 to a total of 1426. Seventy-four are in intensive care.

Forty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1483.

A total of 189 people recovered from the virus in the past day, with the total now 16 678.

To date, 27 507 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 260, and in the districts of Blagoevgrad, 91, and Plovdiv, 85.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 62, Varna 30, Veliko Turnovo three, Vidin one, Vratsa 11, Gabrovo five, Dobrich 10, Kurdzhali 21, Kyustendil four, Lovech 15, Montana 28, Pazardzhik 17, Pernik seven, Pleven 28, Razgrad nine, Rousse 14, Silistra eight, Sliven 21, Smolyan 14, Sofia district 18, Stara Zagora 40, Turgovishte 45, Haskovo 14, Shoumen 45 and Yambol eight.

