FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2020 was 365.9M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of the year stood at 365.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.6 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 16.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was one billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 603.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 894.7 million euro (compared to an outflow of 433.2 million euro in January-August 2019) and re-invested earnings were 331.7 million euro, compared to 346.1 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.01 million euro in the first eight months of 2020, compared to an inflow of 2.6 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 928.9 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 1.09 billion euro in the first eight months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-August 2020 came from the Netherlands (407.2 million euro), Russia (119.6 million euro) and Hungary (107.2 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-96.5 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 80.1 million euro in January-August, compared to 278.5 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

