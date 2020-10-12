Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2020 down 8.4% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria in January – August 2020 amounted to 35 230.5 million leva, about 8.4 per cent less than the same period of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 12, in the latest set of macroeconomic indicators coming against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

In August 2020, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 115.6 million leva, a decrease of 15.1 per cent compared with August 2019, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2020 was 37 796.0 million leva (at cost, insurance and freight, CIF prices), about 12.6 per cent less than January – August 2019.

In August 2020, total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 10.5 per cent compared with August 2019, adding up to 4 546 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports Free on Board, FOB – import CIF) was negative in January – August 2020, amounting to 2 565.5 million leva.

In August 2020, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 430.4 million leva, the NSI said.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

