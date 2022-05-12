WHO: Two million confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in the European Region

Share this: Facebook

A grim milestone has passed as reported confirmed Covid-19 deaths from countries in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Region have exceeded two million people, WHO said on May 12.

While this number is devastating, it represents a fraction of the overall deaths directly and indirectly associated with Covid-19, as WHO’s report on excess mortality during the pandemic has shown, the organisation said.

While case numbers are declining in the European region, they remain far too high, WHO said.

“Covid-19 continues to remind us that SARS-CoV-2 is still a killer virus, especially for the unvaccinated and clinically vulnerable.

“Together we can exit the acute phase of this pandemic if we take definitive steps on multiple fronts, both now and in the long term,” WHO said.

It said that these include protecting the most vulnerable, continuing to monitor the virus and its spread, keeping health systems ready for any developments of the pandemic, and tackling its long-term impacts – including the looming prospect of millions of people with post-Covid condition, or long Covid.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

