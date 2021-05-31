Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 662

Share this: Facebook

With five more deaths registered on Sunday, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 17 662, according to the May 31 report by the national information system

Of 4377 tests done in the past day, 53 – about 1.2 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 418 274 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 20 075 active cases, a decrease of 130 in the past day.

The report said that 178 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 380 537.

There are 3176 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 21 in the past day, with 359 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

The number of medical staff who have tested positive, to date – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – remains unchanged at 13 405, with no new cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5045 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered on Sunday, bringing the total to date to 1 353 249.

So far, 552 185 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure 3274 in the past day.

