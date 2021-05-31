More than 1.5M doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered to Bulgaria in May

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1 539 640 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were delivered to Bulgaria in May 2021, according to figures posted by the national information system.

More than 86 per cent of the doses were the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, adding up to 1 330 840 in deliveries on May 4, 10, 17 and 31.

The next-largest total was Moderna, 108 000, in deliveries on May 7, 14 and 22.

In third place was the AstraZeneca vaccine, 81 600, delivered on May 14 and 21.

There was a single delivery in May of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, 19 200 on May 19, according to the national information system.

The next delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 to Bulgaria is expected on June 2, a total of 196 800 of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On May 19, Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov told Bulgarian National Television that Bulgaria expects deliveries of about 2.5 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in June.

The May 31 report by the national information system said that so far, 1 353 249 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria.

So far, 552 185 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

