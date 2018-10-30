Poll: Only 32% of Bulgarians willing to accept Muslims as family members

Share this: Facebook

Only about 32 per cent of Bulgarians would be willing to accept Muslims as relatives while 55 per cent would accept Jews as family members, according to a poll by the Pew Research Center.

Separately, the views on these issues among young adult Bulgarians hardly differed. Thirty-six per cent would accept Muslims and 57 per cent would accept Jews as family members, the poll found.

Sixty-six per cent of Bulgarians saw Christianity as important to their identity, while 69 per cent of Bulgarians agree with the statement, “Our people are not perfect, but our culture is superior to others.”

An article on the Pew Research website noted that in nearly every Central and Eastern European country polled, fewer than half of adults say they would be willing to accept Muslims into their family; in nearly every Western European country surveyed, more than half say they would accept a Muslim into their family.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo, of a mosque in the Bulgarian town of Assenovgrad: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

