Covid-19 Delta variant case in Bulgaria: Caretaker Health Minister asks why test result took 2 months

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said on June 17 that he had ordered the management of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) to give him all available information about the case of the patient in Pleven confirmed to have had the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Earlier on June 17, as The Sofia Globe reported, the Health Ministry confirmed the case.

Among issues on which Katsarov wants clarity on why it took so long to test the sample – from April 21 to the public announcement of the result on June 17.

He wants to know when the sample was received by the NCIPD and when it was sent abroad for testing.

Given the risk to public health, it was unacceptable for the result to be made public so long after the sample was taken, he said.

Katsarov said that there was no need for additional measures and no reason for panic.

There would be a further investigation into the contacts of the patient in Pleven who had the Delta variant.

Katsarov said that the case was an isolated one.



“But it is a strong warning that if we continue to underestimate the virus and are hesitant to get vaccinated, a wave of infection could occur earlier, before the autumn,” Katsarov said.

(Photo: Health Ministry)

