Bulgaria’s June 2024 National Assembly elections: Exit poll at close of voting

Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition got by far the largest share of votes in the June 9 2024 early National Assembly elections, according to an exit poll, the results of which were released at about the time voting in Bulgaria ended at 8pm local time.

According to the exit poll, as of 7.30pm the results were:

GERB-UDF: 26.2 per cent

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB): 15.7 per cent

Vuzrazhdane: 14.5 per cent

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF): 14.3 per cent

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP): 9.1 per cent

ITN: 5.8 per cent

To win a share of seats in the National Assembly, a party or coalition must get four per cent or more of valid votes cast. According to the Alpha Research poll, apart from those listed, no other grouping did. The one to come closest but remain still below the threshold was pro-Russian recently-founded party Velichie, at 3.6 per cent.

If these exit poll figures are borne out by final official results as are to be announced in coming days by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the grouping to have shed the most support since Bulgaria’s April 2023 elections is WCC-DB.

According to the CEC, in the April 2023 early parliamentary elections, GERB-UDF got 26.49 per cent, WCC-DB 24.56 per cent, Vuzrazhdane 14.16 per cent, the MRF 13.75 per cent, the BSP 8.93 per cent and ITN 4.11 per cent.

The June 9 vote was held simultaneously with Bulgaria’s regular European Parliament elections.

(Photo: government.bg)

