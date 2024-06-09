Bulgaria’s June 2024 European Parliament elections: Exit poll at close of voting

Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition got, by a significant margin, the largest share of votes in Bulgaria’s June 9 2024 European Parliament elections, according to an exit poll conducted by Alpha Research.

From June 6 to 9, regular European Parliament elections were being held in all EU member states, including Bulgaria, which in the 720-seat European Parliament, has 17 MEPs.

According to the exit poll, the results as of 7.30pm, not counting the votes cast abroad, were:

GERB-UDF: 25.8 per cent

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB): 15.9 per cent

Vuzrazhdane: 14.8 per cent

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF): 14.1 per cent

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP): 8.8 per cent

ITN: 5.7 per cent

To win a seat in the European Parliament, a party or coalition needs to win 5.88 per cent of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, in Bulgaria’s May 2019 European Parliament elections, the results were:

GERB: 31.07 per cent

BSP: 24.26 per cent

MRF: 16.55 per cent

VMRO: 7.36 per cent

Democratic Bulgaria: 6.06 per cent.

The European Parliament is expected to begin announcing provisional results from across the 27-member bloc once voting has ended in Italy.

Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections were held simultaneously with early elections for the National Assembly, the country’s sixth such elections in just more than three years.

