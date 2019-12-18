Bulgarian railways offers narrow-gauge rail steam train trip on December 21

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering an excursion on the Septembri – Velingrad narrow-gauge railway line on December 21, with the six-carriage train to be pulled by a steam engine dating from 1949.

The train will depart from Septembri at 10.50am, BDZ said.

The steam engine that will pull the train, No. 609.76, was produced at a factory in Chrzanów in Poland 70 years ago and was commissioned to run on the Septemvri-Dobrinishte and Varvara-Pazardzhik lines.

Part of the BDZ museum collection, it was restored 15 years ago and is currently the only steam locomotive on the narrow-gauge line in operation.

Tickets went on sale on December 18. A return trip costs 29 leva, with reserved seating included. Children up to the age of seven may travel free of charge without using a separate seat, and documentation proving their age is required when purchasing tickets. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale at all railways stations and offices in Bulgaria and online via https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

(Photo: BDZ)

