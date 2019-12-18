Bulgaria’s BDZ signs 137M leva contract with Alstom for overhaul of electric and diesel engines

Share this: Facebook

BDZ Passenger Transport Ltd has signed a contract valued at 137 million leva (about 70 million euro) with Alstom Transport SA for repairs and maintenance of Siemens electric and diesel engines, Bulgaria’s state railways said.

The contract to repair the Siemens engines has a duration of five years.

In the first six months following the December 2019 signing of the contract, Alstom will prepare for the planned repairs, after which they will begin overhauling several engines that have long been out of service because of their extremely poor condition, BDZ said.

Once the 46 units have been overhauled, they will be suitable for trouble-free use for 10 years, the statement said.

The signing of the contract went ahead after the rival in the tender, Switzerland’s Stadler Rail, did not lodge an objection with Bulgaria’s Competition Protection Commission.

