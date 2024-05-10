Poll: Sixth consecutive increase in consumer confidence in Bulgaria

A regular three-monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence in Bulgaria in April 2024 improved compared with January, the sixth consecutive poll to find an increase.

In April 2024, the total consumer confidence indicator increased by 1.5 percentage points in comparison with January, the NSI said on May 10.

Consumer confidence was up among both urban and rural inhabitants, by 1.3 and 1.6 percentage points, respectively.

Views of Bulgaria’s economic situation over the past 12 months showed a certain improvement, the institute said.

The expectations of people living in the villages are that this tendency will continue over the next 12 months, while the urban population is slightly more pessimistic than it was three months earlier.

As regards unemployment in the country over the next 12 months, the forecasts of both urban and rural population are shifting towards more negative opinions, the NSI said.

Consumers’ opinion is that over the past 12 months, there has been an increase of the consumer prices, but at a lower rate.

Consumers were less negative about changes in the financial situation of their households, the poll found, and their forecasts for the next 12 months remained favourable.

They had a more positive attitude about being able to make major purchases of durable goods, buying a car and home improvements, the NSI said.

