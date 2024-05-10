The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria had EU’s third-highest inflation rate for coffee in March 2024 y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria had an inflation rate for coffee of 6.6 per cent in March 2024 on an annual basis, the third-highest in the European Union, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 10.

In 15 EU countries, the inflation rate for coffee was higher in March 2024 than in March 2023, Eurostat said.

The highest positive inflation rates were registered in Croatia (7.4 per cent), Romania (6.8 per cent) and Bulgaria (6.6 per cent).

The remaining 12 EU countries registered declining inflation rates for coffee in March 2024.

The most substantial negative inflation rates were recorded in Finland (-15.5 per cent) and Lithuania (-15.4 per cent), followed by Denmark (-7.5 per cent), Czechia (-6.5 per cent) and Sweden (-6.0 per cent).

In March 2024, the annual rate of change of the consumer price of coffee in the EU was one per cent, compared with 13.5 per cent in March 2023, and it approached the July 2021 level (0.8 per cent).

The inflation rate for coffee has been declining since October 2022, when it was at its highest (17.4 per cent), following a steep increase that began in October 2021 (two per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Julius Schorzman, via Wikimedia Commons)

