Bulgaria’s exports in first two months of 2024 down 11.4% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In January – February 2024, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria added up to 12.8 billion leva, 11.4 per cent less than in the first two months of 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11.

In February, total exports of goods added up to 6.6 billion leva, a drop of 7.5 per cent compared with February 2023.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2024 amounted to 15.1 billion leva (at CIF prices), 6.8 per cent less than in the same period of 2023.

In February 2024, the total imports of goods fell by 5.4 per cent compared with February 2023, adding up to 7.6 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – February 2024, amounting to 2.3 billion leva.

In February 2024, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1.06 billion leva, the NSI said.

