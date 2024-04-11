Bulgaria’s caretaker government budgets more than 98.1M leva for European Parliament, National Assembly elections

At its first in-person meeting on April 11, Bulgaria’s Dimitar Glavchev caretaker government approved a draft budget for the June 9 simultaneous European Parliament and early National Assembly elections of 98.17 million leva, according to the government information service.

The European Parliament elections in June 2024 are regular scheduled ones, but the early parliamentary elections result from the March resignation of the Nikola Denkov government not being followed by the formation of a new elected government.

The more than 98.1 million leva in the draft budget is meant to cover items including preparation and printing of voters rolls, official documentation, logistical support for regional, municipal and national administrations, salaries for municipal and sectional electoral commissions, security measures by the Interior Ministry, an awareness campaign regarding the elections, training of election officials and video surveillance during vote-counting.

The caretaker government said that it was ready to provide funds to the Central Electoral Commission to cover costs related to machine voting and paper ballots.

The draft budget for Bulgaria’s June 2024 elections will bring funding for the country’s respective parliamentary, early parliamentary, presidential and municipal elections over the past more than three years to about half a billion leva.

Speaking at the April 11 caretaker government meeting, Glavchev said: “”I want to state very clearly – the caretaker government prepares the elections, but does not participate in them.

“An election campaign is coming up. I doubt there is a person who is not convinced that it will be tense to say the least,” Glavchev said.

“In this situation, we are bound to remain cool-headed from the first day to the last of this government. In our actions, we will be guided by the laws, common sense and the interests of the Bulgarian citizens,” he said.

(Photo: government.bg)

