Record post-winter gas storage levels in Europe

Europe is emerging from its second winter since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on April 12.

“Despite many fears, we have emerged stronger than before, with greater energy security and solidarity, and a cleaner energy mix,” Simson said.

On March 31, when the winter heating season ended, European Union gas storages were more than 58 per cent full.

This is the highest level on record at this time of year, she said.

“These high storage levels are a result of our successful diversification of energy supplies, the efforts of citizens and businesses to reduce gas demand, and our investments in renewable energy – the three pillars of our REPowerEU Plan.”

The high level of gas storage in Europe means that markets are increasingly stable, prices are back around pre-war levels, and Europe can start refilling with confidence for next winter’s heating season, Simson said.

“While we can be proud of how the EU has managed the energy crisis so far, there is no room for complacency.

“We must continue to support our citizens and industry, and our Ukrainian friends,” she said.

Ensuring Europe’s energy security and competitiveness, bringing down prices and advancing the clean energy transition remain a high priority,” Simson said.

