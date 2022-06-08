Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in all 92 samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on June 8 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in each of the 92 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from May 2 to May 17 and came from 20 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of May 26, four patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, four were in hospital, 18 were undergoing home treatment and 66 had recovered.

NCIPD said that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain was found in 71 cases, or 77.2 per cent of all samples, compared to 80 per cent in the previous sample group sequenced by NCIPD, as announced on May 25.

The remaining samples showed evidence of six distinct subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, including three cases of BA.1.1 and 10 cases of the BA.2.9 subvariant.

The largest number of samples in the latest group sequenced by NCIPD came from the city of Sofia (39), followed by the districts of Plovdiv (seven), Bourgas, Varna and Stara Zagora (five each).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

