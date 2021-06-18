Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 23 deaths, 0.8% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 980, according to the June 18 report by the national information system.

Of 13 668 tests done in the past day, 110 – about 0.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 859 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 10 427 active cases, a decrease of 330 in the past day.

The report said that 417 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 392 452.

There are 1764 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 190 in the past day, with 215 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 437, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

In the past day, 18 233 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 637 956.

A total of 735 898 people have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or an injection of a single-dose vaccine. This includes 11 680 people on June 17.

