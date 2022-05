Share this: Facebook

This year’s Wine and Gourmet Festival in Plovdiv’s Old Town is being held on May 14 and 15.

The official opening of the festival, featuring the Evmolpeya girls choir, is on May 14 at 11am at 2-4 Suborna Street at the start of the Old Town.

The two days will see events including wine tasting, a performance by a youth chamber duo and a wine glass painting competition.

The programme, available in English at this link, continues until 7pm on May 14 and 6pm on May 15.

(Photo: Trish Hughes/sxc.hu)