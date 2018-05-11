Life expectancy in Bulgaria rises slightly, still among lowest in the EU

Life expectancy at birth of Bulgarians in the period 2015 – 2017 was 74.8 years, an increase of 0.1 years than in 2014 – 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 11.

Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania are the countries with lowest life expectancy in the EU, at 74.9 years, the NSI said.

The institute said that for Bulgarian men, life expectancy at birth was 71.3 per cent years, while among women, it was 78.4 years.

In the 10 years up to 2017, life expectancy among men increased by two years, and among women, by 2.1 years.

Bulgaria’s urban population has a life expectancy of 75.6 years, 2.8 years higher than that of the rural population, the NSI said.

Compared with 2007, the life expectancy of the urban population increased by 2.6 years and of the rural population by 1.3 years.

On average, a Bulgarian aged 65 may expect to live a further 16.1 years.

Again, there is a difference between the genders. A Bulgarian man aged 65 has a further 14.1 years and a Bulgarian woman of the same age has 17.7 years, according to the NSI.

Among Bulgarians, life expectancy is highest in the city of Sofia and in Kurdzhali, at 76.4 years. It is lowest in the districts of Vratsa and Montana, at 72.9 years.

Life expectancy is higher than the country average in eight districts. Women live longer than men in all country districts, but the difference between the genders is highest in district of Kyustendil (eight years), and the smallest in Shoumen (5.9 years), the NSI said.

(Photo: Bertramz)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments