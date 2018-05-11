Bulgaria’s total exports up, but big drop in exports to non-EU countries – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s total exports in January to March 2018 were 2.4 per cent higher than in January to March 2017, but exports to non-EU countries dropped by more than 17 per cent, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 11, citing preliminary figures.

In the period January – March 2018 the value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 12 464.7 million leva.

In March 2018, total exports added up to 4 443.6 million leva and increased by 1.6 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported into the country in the period January – March 2018 amounted to 14 756.3 million leva (at CIF prices), 5.7 per cent more than the same period of 2017.

(Photo: Julian Hoste/freeimages.com)

