Bulgaria reports 0.9% economic growth in Q2 2025

Bulgaria’s economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, according to preliminary data announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on September 5, exceeding the 0.7 per cent figure in last month’s NSI flash estimate.

Compared to the same period of 2024, Bulgaria’s economy grew by 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared to 3.1 per cent projected by the NSI flash estimate.

In real terms, gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June was 52.36 billion leva, or 26.77 billion euro, NSI said.

NSI’s seasonally-adjusted preliminary data showed domestic consumption rose by 1.8 per cent during the second quarter, and was 8.3 per cent higher on an annual basis. Gross fixed capital formation shrank by 3.9 per cent in April-June, and it was 1.3 per cent down compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Exports in the second quarter were 0.7 per cent higher, while imports fell by 1.4 per cent, with the trade balance showing a surplus of 647 million leva, or 1.2 per cent of GDP. Compared to the second quarter of last year, exports were down 4.8 per cent and imports were 0.1 per cent higher.

Bulgaria’s growth target for 2025 is 2.8 per cent, while the European Commission projected two per cent growth for Bulgaria’s economy this year, in the spring forecast issued in May.

(Photo: Steve Ford/sxc.hu)

