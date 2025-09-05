Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of upcoming strike actions in France

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an advisory on September 5 about national strike actions in France.

Strikes, blockades and civil marches are scheduled for September 10 and 18 in France, which will affect train schedules (SNCF), other public transport in Paris (RATP, etc.) and bus lines between settlements, as well as flights from all airports, the ministry said.

It is also possible that fuel stations will stop or limit their work.

Administrative institutions, hospitals and educational institutions will operate with limited capacity, and pharmacies have announced that they will not be open on September 18 this year.

On the same date, air traffic disruptions are expected across the country after the main air traffic controllers’ union also announced a national strike. It will cover all air traffic controllers, as well as air traffic control officers at some airports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it recommends that Bulgarian citizens residing in France for a short or long term on these dates monitor the schedules and information on public transport and flights through the airlines and tour operators whose services they use.

(Photo: Nelso Silva, via Wikimedia Commons)