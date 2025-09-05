Bulgaria’s Unification Day long weekend weather outlook

Bulgaria’s Unification Day 2025 long weekend is set to see partly cloudy to sunny weather with warm temperatures, according to the national meteorological bureau.

September 6, Unification Day, is on a Saturday this year, so September 8 will be a special public holiday, making one of Bulgaria’s six long weekends in 2025.

No significant rain is forecast, with only isolated short-term rain in places possible in the afternoons, mainly in the mountains, with the greater probability on September 7 and 8.

The wind will be most often northeasterly, mostly weak, in eastern Bulgaria to moderate. The prevailing maximum temperatures across Bulgaria will be between 28° and 33°.

Plovdiv will be the centre of Unification Day celebrations on September 6, with a forecast high of 33°. On September 7 and 8, the forecast high for Plovdiv is 32°.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a maximum 29° on September 6, 30° on September 7 and 29° on September 8.

Along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the forecast highs for Varna are 27° on September 6, followed by 28° on September 7 and 8, while Bourgas is set for a high of 28° on each day from September 6 to 8.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)