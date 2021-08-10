Bulgaria registered 23 Covid-19 deaths, 774 new cases in past day

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 23 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the August 10 report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 278, according to the report.

Of 23 283 tests done in the past day, 774 – about 3.32 per cent – proved positive.

The most recent day that the number of new cases was higher than the 700-mark was May 12 2021, when the figure was 877.

To date, 428 823 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 11 435 are active. The number of active cases rose by 528 in the past day.

The report said that 223 people in Bulgaria recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 399 110.

There are 1140 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 81 in the past day, with 94 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 508.

The report said that in the past day, 8991 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 102 614 since the country began its vaccination campaign on December 27 2020.

So far, 1 042 475 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5329 in the past day.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

