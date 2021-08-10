Bulgaria’s Bourgas district is Covid-19 orange zone – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

After three consecutive weeks in which every district in Bulgaria was a green zone for Covid-19, Bourgas has crossed the threshold to be declared an orange zone, meaning an infection rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

This is according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the two-week period ending August 8.

The infection rate in Bourgas district is 107 per 100 000 population, compared with 59 per 100 000 in the previous weekly report.

In the city of Sofia, the infection rate is 75 per 100 000 population, up from 41 in the NCIPD’s previous report.

In Varna district, the infection rate is 78 per 100 000 population, up from 40 in the previous week’s report, while in the district of Plovdiv, the infection rate is 76, compared with 34 last week.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

