Covid-19 in Bulgaria: For third week, all 28 districts are green zones

For the third consecutive week, all 28 districts in Bulgaria were classified as green zones in the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) covering the 14-day period up to August 1.

The classification of all districts as green zones is in line with the changed thresholds put into use by the NCIPD as of July 18.

Currently, to be a green zone, a district should have an infection rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population. In previous months, the threshold was less than 20 per 100 000 population.

The NCIPD report released on August 3 also shows an overall trend of increased infection rates, with some exceptions.

The infection rate in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was 41, while in the report released on July 27, it was 24 out of 100 000.

The district of Bourgas is reported to have the highest infection rate, 59 out of 100 000 population, in contrast to last week’s figure, when the rate was 28 out of 100 000.

The district with the second-highest infection rate, Varna, was at 40 out of 100 000, while last week it was at 21 out of 100 000, and Plovdiv had an infection rate of 34 out of 100 000, compared with 13 out of 100 000 last week.

The district of Vidin had the lowest infection rate, five out of 100 000, down from eight last week.

Montana, which had the second-lowest infection rate, 11 out of 100 000 population, was up from nine last week.

The district of Kurdzhali had the third-lowest infection rate, 12 out of 100 000 population, unchanged from last week.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

