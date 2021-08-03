Covid-19: Bulgaria amends list of red, orange and green zone foreign countries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has issued an order amending the list of foreign countries classified respectively as red, orange or green zones according to their Covid-19 situations.

The changes take effect as of August 4.

The Netherlands, Tunisia and Kuwait are reclassified from red to orange zones.

Luxembourg is reclassified from an orange to a green zone, while Monaco is reclassified as a red zone country.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s criteria for classifying a country as a Covid-19 red, orange or green zone may be found in English here. These classifications determine the rules for entry to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria introduced, as The Sofia Globe reported, new rules regarding “red zone” countries as of July 29.

The full list of green zone countries is Austria, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Norway, San Marino, Czech Republic and Luxembourg.

The red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Surinam, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Spain, Fiji, Malta, Andorra, Georgia and Monaco.

Countries listed neither as red or green zones are regarded as orange zones.

The sole country on the list with which Bulgaria has reached an agreement on a reciprocal basis for the free movement of their citizens and those who have permanent or long-term residence and members of their families, on arrival from the other country is Romania.

