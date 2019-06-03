Floodwaters inundate Forum archaeological site in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

The torrential rains that have hit Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv in recent days have flooded the ancient Forum site at Tsentralen Square, local media said on June 3.

The downpours on Sunday left many parts of Plovdiv inundated, included important roads and underpasses in the centre of the city, and caused power cuts.

Efforts to drain the Forum site had begun, Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com reported.

Work on the archaeological dig was impossible for now, and the rains also meant a setback for the renovation of the square, which Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev recently described as the “crown” of his eight-year term in office, the report said.

The Forum site, near the current modern post office, dates back to the first to second century CE. Overall, it covers about 11 hectares, making it arguably the largest such Roman forum site in Bulgaria.

Since large-scale archaeological excavations began at the Forum site in 2012, numerous discoveries of significance have been made, providing valuable information about Plovdiv’s history in Roman and mediaeval times.

(Photos: podtepeto.com)

