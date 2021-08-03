Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 7 deaths, 393 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 222, according to the August 3 daily report by the national information system.

Of 23 371 tests done in the past day, 393 – about 1.68 per cent – proved positive.

A total of 425 541 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 8702 are active. The number of active cases rose by 323 in the past day.

The report said that 63 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 617.

There are 851 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 41 in the past day, with 82 in intensive care, an increase of one.

To date, 13 485 medical personnel have tested positive, including nine in the past day.

The report said that 8310 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 038 611.

A total of 1 006 173 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5030 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

