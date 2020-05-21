Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1484 active cases, 120 dead, 727 recovered

Share this: Facebook

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 2331, having increased by 39 in the past 24 hours, the national operational headquarters said on May 21.

The 39 new cases were out of 1912 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the operational HQ said.

There are a total of 1484 active cases, while the number of people who have recovered has increased to 727.

The death toll has risen by four to 120. The dead in the past 24 hours include a 79-year-old man who died in Blagoevgrad, two 75-year-old men who died in Pazardzhik, and a 45-year-old man who died in Yambol.

The operational HQ said that the number of dead was 5.1 per cent of the total number of those who had tested positive.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by two, a doctor and a nurse in Sofia, to 248.

A total of 287 patients are in hospital, 31 in intensive care.

Two of the new cases are under-18s – a child of four in Sofia and a 17-year-old in Razgrad. Neither has been admitted to hospital.

