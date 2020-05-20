Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Health Minister allows resumption of indoor sports

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As May 22, collective indoor sports activities will be allowed, provided that they are not of a competitive character and there are no spectators, according to an order issued by Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on May 20.

From May 26, individual and collective sports activities for children up to the age of 18 will be allowed, whether indoors or outdoors, the order said. These also should not be competitive and there should be no spectators.



Individual indoor and outdoor sports will also be allowed, under the same conditions.



An exception to the ban on holding sports events indoors and indoors is also allowed in respect of stand-alone swimming complexes and swimming pools, the Health Ministry said.



The May 20 order also authorises both the conduct of training of candidates for emergency medical vehicle drivers and the conduct of training and qualification courses for lifeguards.

Earlier, Ananiev issued an order scrapping the requirement that a person over 60 or who has other chronic diseases and who tests positive for new coronavirus must be admitted to hospital.

On May 14, he had issued an order making hospital admission mandatory irrespective of the infected person’s condition.

The new version of the order says that hospital treatment is at the discretion of a doctor and is “depending on the clinical course of the disease.”

Ananiev made the change after four advocates lodged a challenge to the May 14 version in the Supreme Administrative Court.

(Photo: flickr.com/seattleparks)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments