Covid-19 in Bulgaria: For second week, all districts are green zones

For the second consecutive week, all districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones, according to the July 27 report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending July 25.

However, this is according to the different thresholds put into use by the NCIPD as of July 18.

Currently, to be a green zone, a district should have an infection rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population. In previous months, the threshold was less than 20 per 100 000 population.

The July 27 report shows the district of Bourgas as having an infection rate of 28 per 100 000 population, the district and city of Sofia each having an infection rate of 24 per 100 000 and the district of Varna as having a rate of 21 per 100 000 population.

The districts with the lowest rate, each six per 100 000 population, are Kyustendil, Shoumen, Sliven and Yambol.

The situation shown in the latest report is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – which at the time meant an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

