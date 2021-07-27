Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New daily cases hit seven-week high of 193

Share this: Facebook

Five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 199, according to the July 27 report by the national information system.

Of 20 910 tests, 193 – about 0.92 per cent – proved positive. This was the highest number of new cases in Bulgaria in seven weeks, since 208 new cases were recorded on June 8.

To date, 423 879 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7456 are active. The number of active cases rose by 115 in the past day.

The report said that 73 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 224.

There are 729 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 13 in the past day, with 73 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Five medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 467.

A total of 1 976 628 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8538 in the past day, according to the national information system.

The report said that 970 442 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 4875 in the past day.

The July 26 data initially showed that 897 482 people had completed the vaccination cycle, but that figure was updated to 965 567 later in the day.

Bulgaria’s state-owned IT firm Informatsionno Obsluzhvane, which maintains the national information system, said that the adjustment was due to an “inaccuracy” in how it had previously counted the one-jab Janssen vaccine.

